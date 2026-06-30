UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Céret

*IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret

vendredi 10 juillet 2026 · Céret

*IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 10 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 10 juillet 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Adresse
Route de Llauro
Ville
66400 Céret
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
0 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Céret

*IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION

Route de Llauro Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – – 0

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :
2026-07-10

Partez à la découverte du Mas Py lors d’une visite accompagnée conviviale et authentique. Vous serez guidé au cœur du domaine pour comprendre les étapes de production de l’huile d’olive.
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Route de Llauro Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 38 37 50 95 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set out to explore Mas Py on a friendly and authentic guided tour. You’ll be guided through the heart of the estate to learn about the different stages of olive oil production.

L’événement *IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par VALLESPIR TOURISME

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