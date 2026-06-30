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Céret

*IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION

Route de Llauro Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Partez à la découverte du Mas Py lors d’une visite accompagnée conviviale et authentique. Vous serez guidé au cœur du domaine pour comprendre les étapes de production de l’huile d’olive.

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Route de Llauro Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 38 37 50 95

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set out to explore Mas Py on a friendly and authentic guided tour. You’ll be guided through the heart of the estate to learn about the different stages of olive oil production.

L’événement *IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par VALLESPIR TOURISME