INITIATION AUX CHANTS D’OISEAUX DES CAMPAGNES Gignac
INITIATION AUX CHANTS D’OISEAUX DES CAMPAGNES Gignac mercredi 6 mai 2026.
Gignac
INITIATION AUX CHANTS D’OISEAUX DES CAMPAGNES
Gignac Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-06
fin : 2026-05-06
Date(s) :
2026-05-06
Tendons l’oreille entre bosquets, vignes et ruisseaux pour apprendre à différencier les sons des oiseaux.
Au printemps, le chant des oiseaux accompagne nos pas dans les rues. Plongez dans cet univers fascinant ! Rejoignez cette sortie d’initiation pour apprendre à caractériser les différents types d’émissions vocales puis à identifier quelques chants. Une belle occasion de se reconnecter à la nature et d’éveiller votre curiosité.
A partir de 10 ans .
Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie animation@demainlaterre.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : INITIATION AUX CHANTS D’OISEAUX DES CAMPAGNES
In spring, birdsong accompanies our footsteps through the streets. Dive into this fascinating world! Join us on this introductory outing to learn how to characterize the different types of vocal emissions and then identify a few songs. A great opportunity to reconnect with nature and awaken your curiosity.
L’événement INITIATION AUX CHANTS D’OISEAUX DES CAMPAGNES Gignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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