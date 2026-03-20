Initiation photo nature Grandpré

Initiation photo nature RDV sur la place René-Bouré Grandpré 2026-09-12

Initiation photo nature Grandpré samedi 12 septembre 2026.

Initiation photo nature

RDV sur la place René-Bouré Grandpré Ardennes

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif plein

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12
fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :
2026-09-12

Balade photo en Vallée de l’Aire avec la Maison de la Nature de Boult-aux-Bois Animé par Béatrice Bourga Gratuit -12 ans
  .

RDV sur la place René-Bouré Grandpré 08250 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 30 24 98  maisonnatureboult@gmail.com

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English :

Photo walk in the Vallée de l’Aire with the Maison de la Nature de Boult-aux-Bois Led by Béatrice Bourga Free -12 years old

L’événement Initiation photo nature Grandpré a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par Ardennes Tourisme

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