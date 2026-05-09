Instants concerts Furax Street Band Parc du château de Dortan Dortan
Instants concerts Furax Street Band Parc du château de Dortan Dortan jeudi 30 juillet 2026.
Dortan
Instants concerts Furax Street Band
Parc du château de Dortan 1 rue du colonel Romans Dortan Ain
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-30 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-30 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-30
Je suis Arnaud, j’organise les concerts du Furax Street Band.
C’est en août 2020, dans les rues d’Annecy que ce trio 100% savoyard déboule pour la première fois en mode “street art”.
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Parc du château de Dortan 1 rue du colonel Romans Dortan 01590 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 12 11 57
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English :
I’m Arnaud, I organize the Furax Street Band concerts.
In August 2020, this 100% Savoyard trio took to the streets of Annecy for the first time in ?street art? mode.
L’événement Instants concerts Furax Street Band Dortan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey