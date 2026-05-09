Instants concerts Furax Street Band Parc du château de Dortan Dortan

Dortan

Instants concerts Furax Street Band

Parc du château de Dortan 1 rue du colonel Romans Dortan Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

Je suis Arnaud, j’organise les concerts du Furax Street Band.

C’est en août 2020, dans les rues d’Annecy que ce trio 100% savoyard déboule pour la première fois en mode “street art”.

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Parc du château de Dortan 1 rue du colonel Romans Dortan 01590 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 12 11 57

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English :

I’m Arnaud, I organize the Furax Street Band concerts.

In August 2020, this 100% Savoyard trio took to the streets of Annecy for the first time in ?street art? mode.

L’événement Instants concerts Furax Street Band Dortan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey