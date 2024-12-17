Adarre Louhossoa Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Adarre vendredi 1 août 2025.

Adarre A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Adarre 64250 Louhossoa Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 13000.0 Tarif :

Vous aimez marcher avec en permanence un beau panorama sous vos yeux ? Flirtant sans cesse avec les lignes de crêtes, cet itinéraire est fait pour vous ! Chacun pourra également adapter la difficulté à son propre niveau en choisissant ou pas d’aller jusqu’au sommet de l’Adarre.

English : Adarre

Do you like to walk with a beautiful panorama in front of you? Flirting constantly with the ridge lines, this itinerary is made for you! You can also adapt the difficulty to your own level by choosing whether or not to go all the way to the top of the Adarre.

Deutsch : Adarre

Sie wandern gerne, während Sie ständig ein schönes Panorama vor Augen haben? Wenn Sie ständig mit den Kammlinien flirten, ist diese Route genau das Richtige für Sie! Jeder kann auch den Schwierigkeitsgrad an sein eigenes Niveau anpassen, indem er sich entscheidet, ob er bis zum Gipfel der Adarre gehen möchte oder nicht.

Italiano :

Vi piace camminare sempre con un bel panorama davanti a voi? Se è così, questo è il percorso che fa per voi, flirtando con le creste per tutto il tempo! È inoltre possibile adattare la difficoltà al proprio livello, scegliendo se andare o meno fino in cima all’Adarre.

Español : Adarre

¿Le gusta pasear mientras disfruta de unas magníficas vistas? ¿Se siente cómodo caminando por las cumbres? Si es así, este ruta está hecha a su medida. Además, cada cual podrá adaptar el nivel de dificultad del itinerario eligiendo si subir o no hasta la cima del Adarre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-17 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine