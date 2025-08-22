Balades et randonnées le Compostelle à Sainte Juliette Sainte-Juliette Tarn-et-Garonne

Balades et randonnées le Compostelle à Sainte Juliette

Balades et randonnées le Compostelle à Sainte Juliette Le Bourg 82110 Sainte-Juliette Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Partez sur la boucle du Compostelle à Sainte-Juliette, un circuit de 4,5 km qui suit une portion du chemin emprunté par les pèlerins. Entre collines, sous-bois et paysages ouverts, cette courte balade offre un aperçu du Tarn-et-Garonne aux portes du Lot.

+33 5 63 94 61 94

English :

Set off on the Compostelle to Sainte-Juliette loop, a 4.5 km circuit that follows a portion of the path taken by pilgrims. Between hills, undergrowth and open landscapes, this short stroll offers a glimpse of Tarn-et-Garonne at the gateway to the Lot.

Deutsch :

Begeben Sie sich auf den Rundweg Compostelle à Sainte-Juliette, einen 4,5 km langen Rundweg, der einem Teil des von den Pilgern benutzten Weges folgt. Zwischen Hügeln, Unterholz und offenen Landschaften bietet diese kurze Wanderung einen Einblick in das Tarn-et-Garonne vor den Toren des Lot.

Italiano :

Partite per l’anello di Compostelle a Sainte-Juliette, un circuito di 4,5 km che segue una parte del percorso dei pellegrini. Tra colline, sottobosco e aperta campagna, questa breve passeggiata offre uno scorcio del Tarn-et-Garonne alle porte del Lot.

Español :

En Sainte-Juliette, inicie el bucle de Compostelle, un circuito de 4,5 km que sigue una parte de la ruta de los peregrinos. Entre colinas, maleza y campo abierto, este corto paseo ofrece una visión del Tarn-et-Garonne a las puertas del Lot.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-22 par Tarn-et-Garonne Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme