Boucle bezange-la-grande Bezange-la-Grande Meurthe-et-Moselle

Boucle bezange-la-grande Adultes A pieds Facile

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR Boucle bezange-la-grande 2 Grande rue 54370 Bezange-la-Grande Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 140 Distance : 7360.0 Tarif :

Mi-mars est la saison des jonquilles et ce n’est pas la peine d’aller en ville pour en trouver en quantité.

Ce parcours vous permettra d’en trouver suffisamment et sans la foule.

(D) Départ à Bezange-la-Grande, sur le parking de la Maison pour tous , sur la D23A. Suivre la D 23A sur la gauche pendant 120 mètres environ.

(1) Juste après le panneau Rue des Jonquilles , prendre à droite la route qui monte légèrement.

Suivre cette route qui fait place à un chemin en calcaire sur 2300 mètres environ en entrant dans la forêt.

(2) A l’intersection, prendre le chemin à droite (à 90°) et continuer sur ce chemin forestier pendant 1400 mètres.

(3) A l’intersection, prendre à droite la Tranchée de la Basse Lignière (indiquée sur un panneau en bois) sur 800 mètres environ. Vous arrivez sur une clairière empierrée en cailloux de calcaire.

(4) Au milieu cette clairière, vous trouverez à droite un chemin qui grimpe fortement au sommet de la pente(5) sur environ 80 mètres. Vous verrez alors un champ de jonquilles en face de vous. Bonne cueillette. Retour par le même chemin jusqu’à la clairière.

(4) Reprendre la tranchée à droite jusqu’à l’orée du bois.

(6) Traverser le petit champ tout droit, puis le bois en bifurquant très légèrement à droite (longer les anciennes tranchées de la guerre de 1914-18) pour déboucher sur un chemin de campagne à la sortie du bois.

(7) Tourner à droite et suivre ce chemin sur 1000 mètres environ. A l’intersection, prendre le chemin à droite sur 180 mètres environ, puis bifurquer à gauche à la fourche suivante pour rejoindre Bezange-la-Grande.

Longer le terrain de football et, à l’intersection avec la D23a, prendre à droite pour rejoindre le parking.

Vous êtes arrivés.

Facile

+33 3 83 71 72 11

English :

Mid-March is daffodil season and you don’t have to go to town to find plenty of them.

This route will allow you to find enough without the crowds

(D) Departure at Bezange-la-Grande, on the parking of la Maison pour tous , on the D23A. Follow the D23A on the left for about 120 meters.

(1) Just after the sign Rue des Jonquilles , take on the right the road which goes up slightly.

Follow this road which gives way to a limestone path for about 2300 meters as you enter the forest.

(2) At the intersection, take the path on the right (at 90°) and continue on this forest path for 1400 meters.

(3) At the intersection, turn right onto the Tranchée de la Basse Lignière (indicated on a wooden sign) for about 800 meters. You arrive on a clearing paved with limestone stones.

(4) In the middle of this clearing, you will find on the right a path that climbs steeply to the top of the slope(5) for about 80 meters. You will then see a field of daffodils in front of you. Good picking. Return by the same path to the clearing.

(4) Take the trench to the right until the edge of the wood.

(6) Cross the small field straight ahead, then the wood by forking very slightly to the right (along the old trenches of the 1914-18 war) to reach a country road at the exit of the wood.

(7) Turn right and follow this road for about 1000 meters. At the intersection, take the road on the right for about 180 meters, then turn left at the next fork to reach Bezange-la-Grande.

Drive along the soccer field and, at the intersection with the D23a, turn right to reach the parking lot.

You have arrived.

Deutsch :

Mitte März ist Narzissenzeit und Sie müssen nicht in die Stadt gehen, um viele Narzissen zu finden.

Auf dieser Route werden Sie genügend finden und das ohne Menschenmassen

(D) Start in Bezange-la-Grande, auf dem Parkplatz des Maison pour tous an der D23A. Folgen Sie der D 23A etwa 120 m lang nach links.

(1) Direkt nach dem Schild Rue des Jonquilles biegen Sie rechts auf die leicht ansteigende Straße ab.

Folgen Sie dieser Straße, die etwa 2300 Meter lang einem Kalksteinweg weicht, wenn Sie in den Wald eintreten.

(2) An der Kreuzung nehmen Sie den Weg nach rechts (im 90°-Winkel) und folgen diesem Waldweg weitere 1400 Meter.

(3) An der Kreuzung nehmen Sie rechts den Tranchée de la Basse Lignière (auf einem Holzschild angegeben) für etwa 800 Meter. Sie gelangen auf eine mit Kalksteinschotter geschotterte Lichtung.

(4) In der Mitte dieser Lichtung finden Sie rechts einen Weg, der etwa 80 Meter lang steil den Hang hinaufsteigt(5). Dann sehen Sie vor sich ein Feld mit Osterglocken. Viel Spaß beim Pflücken. Gehen Sie auf demselben Weg zurück zur Lichtung.

(4) Gehen Sie den Graben rechts weiter bis zum Waldrand.

(6) Überqueren Sie das kleine Feld geradeaus, dann den Wald, indem Sie ganz leicht nach rechts abzweigen (entlang der alten Schützengräben aus dem Krieg 1914-18), bis Sie am Ende des Waldes auf einen Feldweg treffen.

(7) Biegen Sie rechts ab und folgen Sie diesem Weg etwa 1000 Meter. An der Kreuzung nehmen Sie den Weg nach rechts für etwa 180 Meter und zweigen an der nächsten Gabelung nach links ab, um nach Bezange-la-Grande zu gelangen.

Gehen Sie am Fußballplatz entlang und biegen Sie an der Kreuzung mit der D23a rechts ab, um zum Parkplatz zu gelangen.

Sie sind angekommen.

Italiano :

A metà marzo è la stagione dei narcisi e non è necessario andare in città per trovarne in abbondanza.

Questo percorso vi permetterà di trovarne a sufficienza senza la folla

(D) Partenza da Bezange-la-Grande, nel parcheggio de la Maison pour tous , sulla D23A. Seguire la D23A a sinistra per circa 120 metri.

(1) Subito dopo il cartello Rue des Jonquilles , svoltare a destra sulla strada in leggera salita.

Seguite questa strada che lascia il posto a un sentiero calcareo per circa 2300 metri, entrando nel bosco.

(2) All’incrocio, prendere il sentiero a destra (a 90°) e proseguire su questo sentiero forestale per 1400 metri.

(3) All’incrocio, svoltare a destra sulla Tranchée de la Basse Lignière (indicata da un cartello di legno) per circa 800 metri. Si arriva a una radura pavimentata con pietre calcaree.

(4) Al centro di questa radura, troverete sulla destra un sentiero che sale ripidamente sul pendio(5) per circa 80 metri. Vedrete poi un campo di narcisi di fronte a voi. Buona raccolta. Tornate lungo lo stesso percorso fino alla radura.

(4) Percorrete la trincea a destra fino al bordo del bosco.

(6) Attraversare il piccolo campo, poi attraversare il bosco, biforcandosi leggermente a destra (lungo le vecchie trincee della guerra 1914-18) per raggiungere un viottolo di campagna alla fine del bosco.

(7) Svoltate a destra e seguite questo sentiero per circa 1000 metri. All’incrocio, prendere la strada a destra per circa 180 metri, quindi svoltare a sinistra al bivio successivo per raggiungere Bezange-la-Grande.

Costeggiare il campo da calcio e, all’incrocio con la D23a, girare a destra per raggiungere il parcheggio.

Siete arrivati.

Español :

A mediados de marzo es la temporada de narcisos y no hace falta ir a la ciudad para encontrar muchos.

Esta ruta le permitirá encontrar bastantes sin las multitudes

(D) Inicio en Bezange-la-Grande, en el aparcamiento de la Maison pour tous , en la D23A. Siga la D23A a la izquierda durante unos 120 metros.

(1) Justo después de la señal Rue des Jonquilles , gire a la derecha en la carretera que va ligeramente hacia arriba.

Siga esta carretera que da paso a un camino de piedra caliza durante unos 2300 metros al entrar en el bosque.

(2) En el cruce, tome el camino de la derecha (a 90°) y continúe por esta pista forestal durante 1400 metros.

(3) En el cruce, gire a la derecha por el Tranchée de la Basse Lignière (indicado en una señal de madera) durante unos 800 metros. Se llega a un claro pavimentado con piedras calizas.

(4) En medio de este claro, encontrará a la derecha un sendero que sube con fuerza por la ladera(5) durante unos 80 metros. A continuación, verá un campo de narcisos frente a usted. Buena recogida. Vuelve por el mismo camino hasta el claro.

(4) Toma la trinchera de la derecha hasta el borde del bosque.

(6) Siga recto a través del pequeño campo, luego a través del bosque, bifurcándose muy ligeramente a la derecha (a lo largo de las antiguas trincheras de la guerra de 1914-18) para llegar a un camino rural al final del bosque.

(7) Gire a la derecha y siga esta pista durante unos 1000 metros. En el cruce, tome la carretera a la derecha durante unos 180 metros, y luego gire a la izquierda en la siguiente bifurcación para llegar a Bezange-la-Grande.

Conduzca a lo largo del campo de fútbol y, en el cruce con la D23a, gire a la derecha para llegar al aparcamiento.

Has llegado.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-06 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain