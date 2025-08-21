BOUCLE FICHE N°2 CIRCUIT DES ORCHIDÉES BALLON SAINT MARS Ballon-Saint Mars Sarthe
BOUCLE FICHE N°2 CIRCUIT DES ORCHIDÉES BALLON SAINT MARS
Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR BOUCLE FICHE N°2 CIRCUIT DES ORCHIDÉES BALLON SAINT MARS 72290 Ballon-Saint Mars Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Durée : Distance : 13100.0 Tarif :
A la découverte de Ballon-Saint Mars, le promontoire de Ballon et sa vue imprenable sur la campagne environnante.
https://www.tourisme-mainecoeurdesarthe.fr/activites-de-loisirs/guide-de-randonn%C3%A9e-maine-coeur-de-sarthe/ +33 2 43 27 35 30
English :
Discover Ballon-Saint Mars, the Ballon promontory and its breathtaking view of the surrounding countryside.
Deutsch :
Entdecken Sie Ballon-Saint Mars, das Vorgebirge von Ballon und seinen atemberaubenden Blick auf die umliegende Landschaft.
Italiano :
Scoprite Ballon-Saint Mars, il promontorio di Ballon e le sue viste mozzafiato sulla campagna circostante.
Español :
Descubra Ballon-Saint Mars, el promontorio de Ballon y sus impresionantes vistas sobre la campiña circundante.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-28 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire