BOUCLE FICHE N°2 CIRCUIT DES ORCHIDÉES BALLON SAINT MARS Ballon-Saint Mars Sarthe

BOUCLE FICHE N°2 CIRCUIT DES ORCHIDÉES BALLON SAINT MARS

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR BOUCLE FICHE N°2 CIRCUIT DES ORCHIDÉES BALLON SAINT MARS 72290 Ballon-Saint Mars Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 13100.0 Tarif :

A la découverte de Ballon-Saint Mars, le promontoire de Ballon et sa vue imprenable sur la campagne environnante.

https://www.tourisme-mainecoeurdesarthe.fr/activites-de-loisirs/guide-de-randonn%C3%A9e-maine-coeur-de-sarthe/ +33 2 43 27 35 30

English :

Discover Ballon-Saint Mars, the Ballon promontory and its breathtaking view of the surrounding countryside.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie Ballon-Saint Mars, das Vorgebirge von Ballon und seinen atemberaubenden Blick auf die umliegende Landschaft.

Italiano :

Scoprite Ballon-Saint Mars, il promontorio di Ballon e le sue viste mozzafiato sulla campagna circostante.

Español :

Descubra Ballon-Saint Mars, el promontorio de Ballon y sus impresionantes vistas sobre la campiña circundante.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-28 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire