Circuit Azelot-Burthecourt-Manoncourt Manoncourt-en-Vermois Meurthe-et-Moselle

Circuit Azelot-Burthecourt-Manoncourt Adultes A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Circuit Azelot-Burthecourt-Manoncourt 54210 Manoncourt-en-Vermois Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 200 Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :

Venez découvrir le territoire Sel & Vermois et ses richesses paysagères, culturelles, industrielles et militaires au travers de nos circuits de randonnées. Découvrez notre patrimoine naturel exceptionnel depuis l’Axe Vert et (re)découvrez votre environnement de manière récréative et pédagogique via les pupitres. Ces boucles s’articulent autour de l’Axe Vert. Vous pouvez ainsi composer votre parcours à la carte, en choisissant un circuit selon sa distance, son niveau de difficulté ou son thème. Vous pouvez également choisir plusieurs boucles en les reliant grâce à l’Axe Vert.

English :

Come and discover the Sel & Vermois region and its rich landscape, cultural, industrial and military heritage on our hiking trails. Discover our exceptional natural heritage from the Axe Vert and (re)discover your surroundings in a recreational and educational way via the desks. These loops are built around the Axe Vert. You can create your own route à la carte, choosing a circuit according to distance, level of difficulty or theme. You can also choose several loops and link them together using the Green Axis.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie das Gebiet Sel & Vermois und seine landschaftlichen, kulturellen, industriellen und militärischen Reichtümer auf unseren Wanderrouten. Entdecken Sie unser außergewöhnliches Naturerbe von der Grünen Achse aus und (re)entdecken Sie Ihre Umgebung auf erholsame und pädagogische Weise mithilfe der Pulte. Diese Rundwege sind um die Grüne Achse herum angelegt. So können Sie sich Ihre Route nach Belieben zusammenstellen, indem Sie einen Rundweg nach Entfernung, Schwierigkeitsgrad oder Thema auswählen. Sie können auch mehrere Rundwege wählen, indem Sie sie über die Grüne Achse miteinander verbinden.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire la regione del Sel & Vermois e il suo ricco patrimonio paesaggistico, culturale, industriale e militare sui nostri sentieri escursionistici. Scoprite il nostro eccezionale patrimonio naturale dall’Asse verde e (ri)scoprite il vostro ambiente in modo ricreativo ed educativo attraverso i banchi. Questi percorsi sono costruiti attorno all’Asse verde. È possibile comporre il proprio percorso à la carte, scegliendo un circuito in base alla distanza, al livello di difficoltà o al tema. È anche possibile scegliere più circuiti e collegarli tra loro utilizzando l’Asse verde.

Español :

Venga a descubrir la región de Sel & Vermois y su riqueza paisajística, cultural, industrial y militar a través de nuestras rutas de senderismo. Descubra nuestro excepcional patrimonio natural desde el Eje Verde y (re)descubra su entorno de forma lúdica y pedagógica a través de los pupitres. Estos bucles se construyen en torno al Eje Verde. Puede confeccionar su propia ruta a la carta, eligiendo un circuito en función de la distancia, el nivel de dificultad o el tema. También puede elegir varios bucles y enlazarlos mediante el Eje Verde.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-16 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain