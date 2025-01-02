Circuit de la croix de pierre Les Montils Loir-et-Cher

Circuit de la croix de pierre Les Montils Loir-et-Cher vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit de la croix de pierre A pieds

Circuit de la croix de pierre 41120 Les Montils Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : 7000.0 Tarif :

Cet itinéraire met en valeur le patrimoine historique de la commune des Montils qui fût une place forte au XIIème siècle et dont le donjon cylindrique, avec son puits central, constitue un élément remarquable.

http://www.bloischambord.com/ +33 2 54 90 41 41

English :

This itinerary highlights the historical heritage of the commune of Les Montils, which was a stronghold in the 12th century and of which the cylindrical keep, with its central well, is a remarkable feature.

Deutsch :

Diese Route hebt das historische Erbe der Gemeinde Les Montils hervor, die im 12. Jahrhundert eine Festung war und deren zylindrischer Bergfried mit seinem zentralen Brunnen ein bemerkenswertes Element darstellt.

Italiano :

Questo itinerario mette in luce il patrimonio storico del comune di Les Montils, che fu una roccaforte nel XII secolo e il cui torrione cilindrico, con il suo pozzo centrale, è una caratteristica notevole.

Español :

Este itinerario pone de relieve el patrimonio histórico del municipio de Les Montils, que fue una fortaleza en el siglo XII y cuya torre del homenaje cilíndrica, con su pozo central, es una característica notable.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire