Circuit de la Straize Mur-de-Sologne Loir-et-Cher

Circuit de la Straize A pieds

Circuit de la Straize Mur-de-Sologne 41230 Mur-de-Sologne Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 270 Distance : 17000.0 Tarif :

Cette boucle pédestre proche de Romorantin-Lanthenay vous fera découvrir la Sologne authentique et ses richesses naturelles et patrimoniales. Laissez-vous surprendre par ses paysages variés composés de cultures, de vastes forêts, d’étangs et de fermes d’autrefois.

http://www.sologne-tourisme.fr/ +33 2 54 94 62 00

English :

This walking loop near Romorantin-Lanthenay will introduce you to authentic Sologne and its wealth of natural and cultural heritage. You’ll be amazed by its varied landscapes of crops, vast forests, ponds and old-fashioned farms.

Deutsch :

Auf diesem Rundwanderweg in der Nähe von Romorantin-Lanthenay können Sie die authentische Sologne mit ihren Naturschätzen und ihrem Kulturerbe entdecken. Lassen Sie sich von den abwechslungsreichen Landschaften überraschen, die aus Anbauflächen, ausgedehnten Wäldern, Teichen und Bauernhöfen aus verg

Italiano :

Questo itinerario a piedi nei pressi di Romorantin-Lanthenay vi farà scoprire l’autentica Sologna e il suo ricco patrimonio naturale e culturale. Rimarrete stupiti dai variegati paesaggi fatti di coltivazioni, vaste foreste, stagni e fattorie di un tempo.

Español :

Este circuito a pie cerca de Romorantin-Lanthenay le hará descubrir la auténtica Sologne y su rico patrimonio natural y cultural. Le sorprenderán los variados paisajes formados por cultivos, extensos bosques, estanques y granjas de antaño.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire