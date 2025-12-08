Circuit de randonnée de l’été 1870 de l’escarmouche à la bataille Gundershoffen Bas-Rhin

Circuit de randonnée de l’été 1870 de l’escarmouche à la bataille

Circuit de randonnée de l’été 1870 de l’escarmouche à la bataille 24 Rue Gare 67110 Gundershoffen Bas-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 360 Distance : 20800.0 Tarif :

Promenez-vous le long de ce circuit aux paysages vallonés, à la découverte des territoires marqués par la célèbre bataille du 6 août 1870. Le parcours vous fait traverser les communes successives de Gundershoffen, Froeschwiller puis de Reichshoffen.

https://www.alsace-verte.com/ +33 3 88 80 89 70

English :

Stroll along this circuit of rolling countryside, discovering the areas marked by the famous battle of August 6, 1870. The route takes you through the communes of Gundershoffen, Froeschwiller and Reichshoffen.

Deutsch :

Wandern Sie auf diesem Rundweg mit seinen hügeligen Landschaften und entdecken Sie die Gebiete, die von der berühmten Schlacht am 6. August 1870 geprägt wurden. Der Weg führt Sie durch die aufeinanderfolgenden Gemeinden Gundershoffen, Froeschwiller und schließlich Reichshoffen.

Italiano :

Passeggiate lungo questo sentiero attraverso una campagna ondulata, alla scoperta delle zone segnate dalla famosa battaglia del 6 agosto 1870. Il percorso attraversa i comuni di Gundershoffen, Froeschwiller e Reichshoffen.

Español :

Pasee por este sendero a través de un paisaje ondulado, descubriendo las zonas marcadas por la famosa batalla del 6 de agosto de 1870. La ruta pasa por los municipios de Gundershoffen, Froeschwiller y Reichshoffen.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-20 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace