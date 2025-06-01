Circuit de Villedragon La Bussière Loiret

Place de l'église 45230 La Bussière Loiret Centre-Val de Loire

Distance : 8000.0

Le village de La Bussière était autrefois dans l’enceinte des remparts du château-fort. L’actuel château est construit à son emplacement, au bord de l’étang où coule le ruisseau Le Vernisson.

+33 2 38 31 24 51

English:

The village of La Bussière was once within the walls of the castle. The current castle is built on its site, on the edge of the pond where the Vernisson stream flows.

Deutsch:

Das Dorf La Bussière befand sich früher innerhalb der Mauern der Festung. Das heutige Schloss wurde an seiner Stelle am Ufer des Teichs errichtet, durch den der Bach Le Vernisson fließt.

Italiano:

Il villaggio di La Bussière si trovava un tempo all’interno delle mura del castello. L’attuale castello è costruito sul suo sito, ai margini dello stagno dove scorre il torrente Vernisson.

Español:

La aldea de La Bussière estaba antiguamente dentro de las murallas del castillo. El castillo actual está construido en su emplazamiento, al borde del estanque por el que discurre el arroyo Vernisson.

