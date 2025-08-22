Circuit des 10 Plus Beaux Villages de France Belcastel Aveyron

Circuit des 10 Plus Beaux Villages de France

Circuit des 10 Plus Beaux Villages de France 12390 Belcastel Aveyron Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Découvrir l’Aveyron au travers de ses dix Plus beaux Villages de France (c’est le record en France!) vous confrontera à un patrimoine architectural remarquable, à un terroir et des bâtis d’exception, et tout cela préservé par des habitants fiers de leur identité!

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discovering Aveyron through its ten Most beautiful Villages of France (the record in France!) will confront you with a remarkable architectural heritage, an exceptional soil and buildings, and all this preserved by inhabitants proud of their identity!

Deutsch :

Wenn Sie das Aveyron mit seinen zehn Schönsten Dörfern Frankreichs (das ist der Rekord in Frankreich!) entdecken, werden Sie mit einem bemerkenswerten architektonischen Erbe, einem außergewöhnlichen Terroir und außergewöhnlichen Gebäuden konfrontiert, die von den Einwohnern mit Stolz auf ihre Identität bewahrt werden

Italiano :

Scoprire l’Aveyron attraverso i suoi dieci Villaggi più belli di Francia (il record in Francia!) vi porterà a confrontarvi con un patrimonio architettonico notevole, un territorio e degli edifici eccezionali, e tutto questo conservato da abitanti orgogliosi della loro identità!

Español :

Descubrir el Aveyron a través de sus diez Pueblos más bonitos de Francia (¡el récord de Francia!) le llevará a conocer un patrimonio arquitectónico notable, una tierra y unos edificios excepcionales, ¡y todo ello conservado por unos habitantes orgullosos de su identidad!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2018-10-15 par ADT Aveyron