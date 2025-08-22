Sentier médiéval Belcastel Aveyron

Sentier médiéval

Sentier médiéval 12390 Belcastel Aveyron Occitanie

Ce sentier relie Rignac, bourg centre avec tous les commerces et services administratifs, à Belcastel un des plus beaux villages de France . A Belcastel vous découvrirez le Roc d’Anglards, le pont et l’église de Belcastel du XVeme

English :

This path links Rignac, the center of the village with all the shops and administrative services, to Belcastel, one of the most beautiful villages in France. In Belcastel you will discover the Roc d’Anglards, the bridge and the church of Belcastel of the XVth century

Deutsch :

Dieser Weg verbindet Rignac, den zentralen Ort mit allen Geschäften und Verwaltungsdiensten, mit Belcastel, einem der schönsten Dörfer Frankreichs. In Belcastel können Sie den Roc d’Anglards, die Brücke und die Kirche von Belcastel aus dem 15

Italiano :

Questo sentiero collega Rignac, il centro del villaggio con tutti i negozi e i servizi amministrativi, a Belcastel uno dei più bei villaggi di Francia . A Belcastel scoprirete il Roc d’Anglards, il ponte e la chiesa di Belcastel del XV secolo

Español :

Este camino une Rignac, el centro del pueblo con todos los comercios y servicios administrativos, con Belcastel uno de los pueblos más bonitos de Francia . En Belcastel descubrirá el Roc d’Anglards, el puente y la iglesia del siglo XV de Belcastel

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-02-18 par ADT Aveyron