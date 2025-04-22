Circuit Ferriere Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe
Circuit Ferriere 72140 Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Durée : Distance : 7200.0
Ce circuit est remarquable pour ses différents points de vue, d’une colline à l’autre et par un chemin très encaissé sur 300 m environ.
English :
This circuit is remarkable for its different viewpoints, from one hill to the next and along a steeply sloping path for around 300 m.
Deutsch :
Dieser Rundgang ist bemerkenswert wegen seiner verschiedenen Aussichtspunkte, von einem Hügel zum anderen und über einen sehr tief eingeschnittenen Weg über ca. 300 m.
Italiano :
Questo percorso è notevole per i suoi diversi punti di vista, da una collina all’altra e lungo un sentiero molto ripido per circa 300 m.
Español :
Esta ruta destaca por sus diferentes miradores, de una colina a otra y a lo largo de un sendero muy empinado de unos 300 m.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-22 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire