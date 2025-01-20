Circuit Roc en Val Chambellay Maine-et-Loire

Circuit Roc en Val Chambellay Maine-et-Loire vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit Roc en Val

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR Circuit Roc en Val 49220 Chambellay Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire

Ce circuit offre une découverte de 2 villages du bord de Mayenne La Jaille-Yvon et Chambellay. Une randonnée alternant entre paysages ruraux, rivière et patrimoine historique.

https://www.tourisme-anjoubleu.com/ +33 2 41 92 86 83

English :

This circuit offers a discovery of 2 villages on the banks of the Mayenne: La Jaille-Yvon and Chambellay. A hike alternating between rural landscapes, river and historical heritage.

Deutsch :

Diese Tour bietet eine Entdeckungstour durch 2 Dörfer am Ufer der Mayenne: La Jaille-Yvon und Chambellay. Eine Wanderung, die zwischen ländlichen Landschaften, dem Fluss und dem historischen Erbe wechselt.

Italiano :

Questo percorso propone la scoperta di due villaggi sulle rive della Mayenne: La Jaille-Yvon e Chambellay. Una passeggiata che alterna paesaggi rurali, fiume e patrimonio storico.

Español :

Este sendero propone descubrir 2 pueblos a orillas del Mayenne: La Jaille-Yvon y Chambellay. Un paseo que alterna paisajes rurales, río y patrimonio histórico.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-20 par Anjou tourime