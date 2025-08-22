Circuit Saint-Michel Chavroches Allier

Circuit Saint-Michel

Circuit Saint-Michel Parking du plan d’eau 03220 Chavroches Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Ce circuit permet de découvrir la campagne en passant par des endroits insolites pour contempler, à l’horizon, le bourg perché de Chavroches, regroupé autour du château médiéval et de l’église St Michel.

http://www.mairiedechavroches.sitew.fr/ +33 4 70 34 73 83

English :

This circuit allows you to discover the countryside by passing through unusual places to contemplate, on the horizon, the perched village of Chavroches, grouped around the medieval castle and the church of St Michel.

Deutsch :

Auf diesem Rundweg können Sie die Landschaft entdecken und an ungewöhnlichen Orten vorbeikommen, um am Horizont das hochgelegene Dorf Chavroches zu betrachten, das sich um das mittelalterliche Schloss und die Kirche St Michel gruppiert.

Italiano :

Questo percorso permette di scoprire la campagna attraversando luoghi insoliti per contemplare, all’orizzonte, il villaggio arroccato di Chavroches, raggruppato intorno al castello medievale e alla chiesa di St Michel.

Español :

Esta ruta permite descubrir el campo pasando por lugares insólitos para contemplar, en el horizonte, el pueblo encaramado de Chavroches, agrupado en torno al castillo medieval y la iglesia de St Michel.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-04-19 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme