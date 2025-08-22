Circuit VTT Les Rouges Voies

Circuit VTT Les Rouges Voies 08320 Vireux-Wallerand Ardennes Grand Est

Balisage sur le terrain Flèche jaune sous laquelle se trouve le n° du circuit (23) sur fond rougeLe fond de couleur, sur lequel se trouve le n° du circuit, indique le degré de difficulté du circuit Vert Très facileBleu FacileRouge DifficileNoir Très difficileA noter Distance 9 kmDénivelé 210 mètresDifficulté Difficile

+33 3 24 42 92 42

English :

Field markings Yellow arrow under which is the circuit number (23) on a red backgroundThe colored background, on which is the circuit number, indicates the degree of difficulty of the circuit Green Very easyBlue EasyRed DifficultBlack Very DifficultNote Distance: 9 kmDifficulty: 210 metersDifficulty: Difficult

Deutsch :

Markierung vor Ort: Gelber Pfeil, unter dem sich die Nummer des Rundwegs (23) auf rotem Grund befindetDer farbige Grund, auf dem sich die Nummer des Rundwegs befindet, gibt den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rundwegs an:Grün: Sehr leichtBlau: LeichtRot: SchwerSchwarz: Sehr schwierigAnmerken Distanz: 9 kmHöhenunterschied: 210 MeterSchwierigkeitsgrad: Schwer

Italiano :

Marcature sul terreno: Freccia gialla sotto la quale si trova il numero del circuito (23) su sfondo rossoLo sfondo colorato, sul quale si trova il numero del circuito, indica il grado di difficoltà del circuito:Verde: Molto facileBlu: FacileRosso: DifficileNero: Molto difficileDistanza: 9 kmDistanza in altezza: 210 metriDifficoltà: Difficile

Español :

Marcas en el suelo: Flecha amarilla bajo la cual está el número del circuito (23) sobre fondo rojoEl fondo de color, sobre el cual está el número del circuito, indica el grado de dificultad del mismo:Verde: Muy fácilAzul: FácilRojo: DifícilNegro: Muy difícilDistancia: 9 kmDistancia en altura: 210 metrosDificultad: Difícil

