Circuit VTT N°8 Les Bénissons

Circuit VTT N°8 Les Bénissons Place de la Mairie 17150 Boisredon Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Circuit avec une grande variété de paysages entre bosquets, champs et ruisseaux avec une belle étape à la tourbière de l’étang des Bénissons.

+33 5 17 24 03 47

English :

Circuit with a great variety of landscapes between copses, fields and brooks with a beautiful stage at the peat bog of the pond of the Benissons.

Deutsch :

Rundweg mit einer großen landschaftlichen Vielfalt zwischen Hainen, Feldern und Bächen mit einem schönen Zwischenstopp beim Torfmoor Étang des Bénissons.

Italiano :

Un percorso con una grande varietà di paesaggi tra boschi, campi e ruscelli con una bella sosta alla torbiera dell’Etang des Bénissons.

Español :

Una ruta con gran variedad de paisajes entre sotos, campos y arroyos con una bonita parada en la turbera del Etang des Bénissons.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-22 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme