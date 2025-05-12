ECOBALADE Autour de la tourbière du See Fellering Haut-Rhin

ECOBALADE Autour de la tourbière du See Fellering Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 août 2025.

ECOBALADE Autour de la tourbière du See

68470 Fellering Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 2900.0 Tarif :

Ecoutez, sentez et observez la faune et la flore des lieux. Ce site naturel a joué un rôle important dans la vie des habitants et dans la vie économique locale. (3.9km, 1h30, 35m de dénivelé positif, boucle, facile)

http://www.hautes-vosges-alsace.fr/ +33 3 89 82 13 90

English :

Listen, smell and observe the fauna and flora of the place. This natural site has played an important role in the life of the inhabitants and in the local economy. (3.9km, 1h30, 35m of positive difference in altitude, loop, easy)

Deutsch :

Hören, riechen und beobachten Sie die Tier- und Pflanzenwelt des Ortes. Dieser natürliche Ort spielte eine wichtige Rolle im Leben der Bewohner und im lokalen Wirtschaftsleben. (3.9km, 1,5 Stunden, 35m positiver Höhenunterschied, Rundweg, leicht)

Italiano :

Ascoltate, annusate e osservate la fauna e la flora locali. Questo sito naturale ha svolto un ruolo importante nella vita degli abitanti e nell’economia locale. (3,9 km, 1h30, 35 m di dislivello, anello, facile)

Español :

Escuche, huela y observe la fauna y la flora locales. Este paraje natural ha desempeñado un papel importante en la vida de los habitantes y en la economía local. (3,9km, 1h30, 35m de subida, bucle, fácil)

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-12 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace