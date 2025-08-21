Entre lac et Abbaye en Vélo Electrique Saramon Gers

Entre lac et Abbaye en Vélo Electrique

Entre lac et Abbaye en Vélo Electrique Base de Loisirs 32450 Saramon Gers Occitanie

Cette boucle de 18 km vous mènera à Saramon, à Lartigue et à Boulaur où vous longerez sa célèbre abbaye cistercienne.

http://www.tourisme-3cag-gers.com/ +33 5 62 67 77 87

English : Between Lake and abbey with electric bike

This 18 km loop will take you to Saramon, Lartigue and Boulaur where you will walk along its famous Cistercian abbey.

Deutsch :

Dieser 18 km lange Rundweg führt Sie nach Saramon, Lartigue und Boulaur, wo Sie an seiner berühmten Zisterzienserabtei vorbeikommen.

Italiano :

Questo anello di 18 km vi porterà a Saramon, Lartigue e Boulaur, dove passerete davanti alla famosa abbazia cistercense.

Español :

Este bucle de 18 km le llevará a Saramon, Lartigue y Boulaur, donde pasará por su famosa abadía cisterciense.

