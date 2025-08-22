EV3 La Scandibérique étape A. Nargis / Montargis Nargis Loiret

EV3 La Scandibérique étape A. Nargis Montargis En VTC

EV3 La Scandibérique étape A. Nargis Montargis D62 45210 Nargis Loiret Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 75 Distance : 17800.0 Tarif :

Le long du canal du Loing vous empruntez l’EuroVeloroute 3, appelée La Scandibérique dans sa partie française. Ce canal relie la Seine aux canaux d’Orléans et de Briare. Au fil de ses écluses, le canal du Loing se fraie un chemin dans un cadre paisible, boisé et champêtre.

https://www.scandiberique.fr/

English : The Loing canal by bike

As you follow the Loing canal you will cycle along part of the future EuroVeloroute 3, known as La Scandibérique in France. This canal links the Seine to the canals of Orléans and Briare. The Loing canal and its locks carve a path through peaceful, wooded and countryside surroundings.

Deutsch : Mit dem Fahrrad am Loing-Kanal entlang

Die Strecke am Loing-Kanal verläuft teils auf dem französischen Abschnitt der EuroVelo-Route 3 (Scandibérique). Der Kanal, der die Seine mit den Kanälen von Orléans und Briare verbindet, bahnt sich seinen Weg über mehrere Schleusen durch eine friedliche, von Wäldern und Feldern geprägte Landschaft.

Italiano :

Lungo il canale di Loing si percorre l’EuroVeloroute 3, conosciuta come La Scandibérique nella sua parte francese. Questo canale collega la Senna con i canali di Orléans e Briare. Passando attraverso le chiuse, il Canale di Loing si snoda in un ambiente tranquillo, boscoso e rurale.

Español :

A lo largo del Canal de Loing seguirá la EuroVeloroute 3, conocida como La Scandibérique en su parte francesa. Este canal une el Sena con los canales de Orleans y Briare. Al pasar por sus esclusas, el Canal de Loing serpentea por un entorno tranquilo, arbolado y rural.

