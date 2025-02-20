« Evasion à Dourdan Libérez le prisonnier mystère » Dourdan Essonne

« Evasion à Dourdan Libérez le prisonnier mystère » Dourdan Essonne vendredi 1 août 2025.

« Evasion à Dourdan Libérez le prisonnier mystère »

« Evasion à Dourdan Libérez le prisonnier mystère » Place du Général de Gaulle 91410 Dourdan Essonne Île-de-France

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Faites un bond dans le passé, grâce à votre téléphone !



L’aventure Evasion à Dourdan , à travers une visite ludique et familiale, vous permettra de découvrir le château de Dourdan comme il était au XVe siècle grâce à des reconstitutions 3D.

https://www.ccdourdannais.com/loffice-de-tourisme/

English :

Take a step back in time, thanks to your phone!



The « Evasion à Dourdan » adventure is a fun, family-friendly way to discover the Château de Dourdan as it was in the 15th century, thanks to 3D reconstructions.

Deutsch :

Machen Sie einen Sprung in die Vergangenheit mithilfe Ihres Telefons!



Das Abenteuer « Flucht nach Dourdan » bietet Ihnen eine spielerische und familienfreundliche Tour, bei der Sie das Schloss von Dourdan anhand von 3D-Rekonstruktionen so erleben können, wie es im 15. Jahrhundert aussah.

Italiano :

Fate un passo indietro nel tempo, grazie al vostro telefono!



L’avventura « Evasion à Dourdan » è un modo divertente e familiare per vedere il Castello di Dourdan com’era nel XV secolo, grazie a ricostruzioni in 3D.

Español :

Retroceda en el tiempo gracias a su teléfono



La aventura « Evasion à Dourdan » es una forma divertida y familiar de ver el castillo de Dourdan tal y como era en el siglo XV, gracias a las reconstrucciones en 3D.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-20 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme