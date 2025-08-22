GR365 ETAPE 7 CHAILLAND ST DENIS DE GASTINES Chailland Mayenne

GR365 ETAPE 7 CHAILLAND ST DENIS DE GASTINES

Itinéraire de sentier de grande randonnée, GR GR365 ETAPE 7 CHAILLAND ST DENIS DE GASTINES 53420 Chailland Mayenne Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 24000.0 Tarif :

Chailland, Petite Cité de Caractère, conserve les traces d’anciennes forges avec logements ouvriers, château du maître de forges, fenderie… Au village, jardin suspendu, roquets… En campagne, le chêne domine en forêt et en bord de chemins.

https://mayenne.ffrandonnee.fr/html/2158/rando-fiches +33 2 43 02 70 11

English :

Chailland, Small City of Character, retains the traces of old forges with workers’ housing, castle of the forge master, slitting… In the village, a hanging garden, roquets… In the countryside, the oak tree dominates in the forest and along the paths.

Deutsch :

Chailland, Petite Cité de Caractère, bewahrt die Spuren alter Schmieden mit Arbeiterunterkünften, dem Schloss des Schmiedemeisters, der Spalterei… Im Dorf gibt es einen hängenden Garten, Rotkehlchen… Auf dem Land dominiert die Eiche in den Wäldern und an den Wegrändern.

Italiano :

Chailland, Petite Cité de Caractère, ha conservato le tracce delle vecchie fucine con gli alloggi degli operai, il castello del maestro di fucina, la ferriera… Nel villaggio, un giardino pensile, roquets? In campagna, la quercia domina nel bosco e lungo i sentieri.

Español :

Chailland, Petite Cité de Caractère, ha conservado las huellas de las antiguas ferrerías con las viviendas de los trabajadores, el castillo del maestro de forja, la ferrería… En el pueblo, un jardín colgante, roquets.. En el campo, el roble domina en el bosque y a lo largo de los caminos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-03-01 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire