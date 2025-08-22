La Chapelle Saint-Marc Leugny Yonne

La Chapelle Saint-Marc A pieds Difficulté moyenne

La Chapelle Saint-Marc Champ de Foire 89130 Leugny Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 12420.0 Tarif :

Randonnée balisée N°46. Au bord de la Puisaye, cette randonnée est en grande partie sur les collines de Forterre. Les champs et les horizons sont vastes, les bois permettent de trouver l’ombrage. Le jardin découverte de Chastenay apporte sa touche nature.

Difficulté moyenne

+33 3 86 44 15 66

English :

Signposted walk N°46. On the edge of the Puisaye region, this hike takes in much of the Forterre hills. The fields and horizons are vast, and the woods provide shade. The Chastenay discovery garden adds a touch of nature.

Deutsch :

Markierte Wanderung Nr. 46. Am Rande der Puisaye verläuft diese Wanderung größtenteils über die Hügel der Forterre. Die Felder und Horizonte sind weit, in den Wäldern kann man Schatten finden. Der Entdeckungsgarten von Chastenay sorgt für einen Hauch von Natur.

Italiano :

Cammino segnalato N°46. Ai margini della Puisaye, questa passeggiata si svolge per la maggior parte sulle colline della Forterre. I campi e gli orizzonti sono vasti e i boschi offrono molta ombra. Il giardino di scoperta di Chastenay aggiunge un tocco di natura.

Español :

Recorrido señalizado n°46. A orillas del Puisaye, la mayor parte de este paseo transcurre por las colinas de Forterre. Los campos y horizontes son vastos, y los bosques ofrecen mucha sombra. El jardín del descubrimiento de Chastenay añade un toque de naturaleza.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-31 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data