Labastide-Castel-Amouroux à ciel ouvert Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux à ciel ouvert A pieds Difficile

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux à ciel ouvert 47250 Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 17700.0 Tarif :

Larges chemins à travers une campagne céréalière, parfois bordés de grands arbres, parfois à ciel ouvert pour vous offrir un panorama grandiose sur la forêt landaise et par beau temps, sur les Pyrénées.

+33 5 53 66 14 14

English : Labastide-Castel-Amouroux à ciel ouvert

Wide paths through a cereal-growing countryside, sometimes lined with tall trees, sometimes in the open air to offer you a grandiose panorama of the Landes forest and, in good weather, the Pyrenees.

Deutsch : Labastide-Castel-Amouroux à ciel ouvert

Breite Wege durch eine getreidebewirtschaftete Landschaft, manchmal von hohen Bäumen gesäumt, manchmal unter freiem Himmel, um Ihnen ein grandioses Panorama über den Wald von Landes und bei gutem Wetter bis zu den Pyrenäen zu bieten.

Italiano :

Ampi sentieri che attraversano la campagna cerealicola, a volte fiancheggiati da alberi ad alto fusto, a volte aperti al cielo, offrono una magnifica vista sulla foresta delle Landes e, con il bel tempo, sui Pirenei.

Español : Labastide-Castel-Amouroux à ciel ouvert

Amplios caminos que atraviesan la campiña cerealista, a veces bordeados de altos árboles, a veces abiertos al cielo, ofrecen una magnífica vista del bosque de las Landas y, con buen tiempo, de los Pirineos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-15 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine