L’Art en Pistes Sentier artistique et participatif à Chabanon Selonnet Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

L’Art en Pistes Sentier artistique et participatif à Chabanon

L’Art en Pistes Sentier artistique et participatif à Chabanon Station de Chabanon 04140 Selonnet Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Chemin qui démarre de la galerie de la station en direction du hameau des Clôts jusqu’au Belvédère proposant une vue splendide sur le village, ponctué d’oeuvres d’art, land art.

https://bibabeloula.wixsite.com/mauvaisesherbes

English :

From the resort’s gallery, the path leads through the hamlet of Les Clôts to the Belvedere, offering a splendid view of the village, punctuated by works of art and land art.

Deutsch :

Dieser Weg beginnt an der Galerie der Station und führt in Richtung des Weilers Les Clôts bis zum Belvedere, von dem aus man einen herrlichen Blick auf das Dorf hat. Er ist mit Kunstwerken, Land Art, gespickt.

Italiano :

Il sentiero parte dalla galleria del resort e conduce attraverso la frazione di Les Clôts fino al Belvedere, che offre una splendida vista sul villaggio ed è costellato di opere d’arte e di land art.

Español :

El sendero comienza en la galería de la estación y atraviesa la aldea de Les Clôts hasta el Belvedere, que ofrece una espléndida vista del pueblo y está salpicado de obras de arte y land art.

