Le val d’Airou Beauchamps Manche
Le val d’Airou Beauchamps Manche vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Le val d’Airou
Le val d’Airou 50320 Beauchamps Manche Normandie
Durée : Distance : 15000.0 Tarif :
La vallée de l’Airou est un site enchanteur. Ce circuit technique 100% nature vous guide à travers chemins et biodiversité remarquables.
A NE PAS MANQUER
– Beauchamps fait partie des Villages Patrimoine©
– La rivière de l’Airou
– Le Pont neuf (ancien moulin à eau)
– Le Viaduc du Guibel
Points remarquables à proximité le Logis d’Equilly et le Zoo de Champrépus.
PENSEZ À L’EMPREINTE QUE VOUS LAISSEZ
– Tenez bon votre chien comme on tient bon la barre
– Rapportez vos déchets avec autant d’attention que les coquillages
– Marchez sur les sentiers balisés tout en profitant de votre liberté
CONSEILS PRATIQUES
– Rechargez votre gourde chez un de nos partenaires > gourdefriendly.green/
– Signaler un problème sur les sentiers avec SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/
English : Le val d’Airou
The Airou valley is an enchanting site. This 100% nature trail guides you along remarkable paths and biodiversity.
NOT TO BE MISSED
– Beauchamps is a Heritage Village©
– The Airou river
– Pont neuf (old water mill)
– The Guibel Viaduct
Nearby highlights: Logis d’Equilly and Champrépus Zoo.
THINK OF THE FOOTPRINT YOU LEAVE
– Hold on to your dog as tightly as you would your helm
– Dispose of your garbage as carefully as you would shellfish
– Walk the marked trails while enjoying your freedom
PRACTICAL TIPS
– Refill your water bottle at one of our partners > gourdefriendly.green/
– Report a problem on the trails with SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/
Deutsch :
Das Tal von Airou ist ein zauberhafter Ort. Dieser technische Rundgang 100% Natur führt Sie über Wege und durch eine bemerkenswerte Artenvielfalt.
NICHT VERPASSEN
– Beauchamps gehört zu den Dörfern mit Kulturerbe©
– Der Fluss Airou
– Die Brücke Pont neuf (ehemalige Wassermühle)
– Das Viadukt von Guibel
Bemerkenswerte Punkte in der Nähe: das Logis d’Equilly und der Zoo von Champrépus.
DENKEN SIE AN DEN FUSSABDRUCK, DEN SIE HINTERLASSEN
– Halten Sie Ihren Hund fest, wie man das Steuerrad festhält
– Bringen Sie Ihren Müll mit der gleichen Sorgfalt zurück wie Muscheln
– Wandern Sie auf markierten Wegen und genießen Sie dabei Ihre Freiheit
PRAKTISCHE TIPPS
– Laden Sie Ihre Feldflasche bei einem unserer Partner auf > gourdefriendly.green/
– Melden Sie ein Problem auf den Wanderwegen mit SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/
Italiano :
La valle di Airou è un sito incantevole. Questo percorso 100% natura vi guida lungo sentieri e biodiversità notevoli.
DA NON PERDERE
– Beauchamps è un Villaggio del Patrimonio©
– Il fiume Airou
– Il Pont neuf (vecchio mulino ad acqua)
– Il viadotto Guibel
Tra le attrazioni vicine, il Logis d’Equilly e lo Zoo di Champrépus.
PENSATE ALL’IMPRONTA CHE LASCIATE
– Tenete stretto il vostro cane come fareste con il vostro timone
– Smaltire i rifiuti con la stessa attenzione con cui si smaltiscono i molluschi
– Camminate sui sentieri segnalati e godetevi la vostra libertà
CONSIGLI PRATICI
– Riempite la vostra borraccia presso uno dei nostri partner > gourdefriendly.green/
– Segnalate un problema sui sentieri con SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/
Español :
El valle de Airou es un lugar encantador. Este recorrido 100% natural le guiará por senderos y biodiversidad notables.
PARA NO PERDERSE
– Beauchamps es un Pueblo Patrimonio©
– El río Airou
– El Pont neuf (antiguo molino de agua)
– El viaducto de Guibel
En los alrededores, el Logis d’Equilly y el zoo de Champrépus.
PIENSE EN LA HUELLA QUE DEJA
– Sujete a su perro con la misma fuerza que a su casco
– Deshágase de sus desperdicios con el mismo cuidado que lo haría con los mariscos
– Camine por los senderos señalizados disfrutando de su libertad
CONSEJOS PRÁCTICOS
– Recargue su botella de agua en uno de nuestros socios > gourdefriendly.green/
– Informe de un problema en los senderos con SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme