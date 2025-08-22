Le val d’Airou Beauchamps Manche

Le val d’Airou

Le val d’Airou 50320 Beauchamps Manche Normandie

La vallée de l’Airou est un site enchanteur. Ce circuit technique 100% nature vous guide à travers chemins et biodiversité remarquables.

A NE PAS MANQUER

– Beauchamps fait partie des Villages Patrimoine©

– La rivière de l’Airou

– Le Pont neuf (ancien moulin à eau)

– Le Viaduc du Guibel

Points remarquables à proximité le Logis d’Equilly et le Zoo de Champrépus.

PENSEZ À L’EMPREINTE QUE VOUS LAISSEZ

– Tenez bon votre chien comme on tient bon la barre

– Rapportez vos déchets avec autant d’attention que les coquillages

– Marchez sur les sentiers balisés tout en profitant de votre liberté

CONSEILS PRATIQUES

– Rechargez votre gourde chez un de nos partenaires > gourdefriendly.green/

– Signaler un problème sur les sentiers avec SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/

English : Le val d’Airou

The Airou valley is an enchanting site. This 100% nature trail guides you along remarkable paths and biodiversity.

NOT TO BE MISSED

– Beauchamps is a Heritage Village©

– The Airou river

– Pont neuf (old water mill)

– The Guibel Viaduct

Nearby highlights: Logis d’Equilly and Champrépus Zoo.

THINK OF THE FOOTPRINT YOU LEAVE

– Hold on to your dog as tightly as you would your helm

– Dispose of your garbage as carefully as you would shellfish

– Walk the marked trails while enjoying your freedom

PRACTICAL TIPS

– Refill your water bottle at one of our partners > gourdefriendly.green/

– Report a problem on the trails with SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/

Deutsch :

Das Tal von Airou ist ein zauberhafter Ort. Dieser technische Rundgang 100% Natur führt Sie über Wege und durch eine bemerkenswerte Artenvielfalt.

NICHT VERPASSEN

– Beauchamps gehört zu den Dörfern mit Kulturerbe©

– Der Fluss Airou

– Die Brücke Pont neuf (ehemalige Wassermühle)

– Das Viadukt von Guibel

Bemerkenswerte Punkte in der Nähe: das Logis d’Equilly und der Zoo von Champrépus.

DENKEN SIE AN DEN FUSSABDRUCK, DEN SIE HINTERLASSEN

– Halten Sie Ihren Hund fest, wie man das Steuerrad festhält

– Bringen Sie Ihren Müll mit der gleichen Sorgfalt zurück wie Muscheln

– Wandern Sie auf markierten Wegen und genießen Sie dabei Ihre Freiheit

PRAKTISCHE TIPPS

– Laden Sie Ihre Feldflasche bei einem unserer Partner auf > gourdefriendly.green/

– Melden Sie ein Problem auf den Wanderwegen mit SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/

Italiano :

La valle di Airou è un sito incantevole. Questo percorso 100% natura vi guida lungo sentieri e biodiversità notevoli.

DA NON PERDERE

– Beauchamps è un Villaggio del Patrimonio©

– Il fiume Airou

– Il Pont neuf (vecchio mulino ad acqua)

– Il viadotto Guibel

Tra le attrazioni vicine, il Logis d’Equilly e lo Zoo di Champrépus.

PENSATE ALL’IMPRONTA CHE LASCIATE

– Tenete stretto il vostro cane come fareste con il vostro timone

– Smaltire i rifiuti con la stessa attenzione con cui si smaltiscono i molluschi

– Camminate sui sentieri segnalati e godetevi la vostra libertà

CONSIGLI PRATICI

– Riempite la vostra borraccia presso uno dei nostri partner > gourdefriendly.green/

– Segnalate un problema sui sentieri con SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/

Español :

El valle de Airou es un lugar encantador. Este recorrido 100% natural le guiará por senderos y biodiversidad notables.

PARA NO PERDERSE

– Beauchamps es un Pueblo Patrimonio©

– El río Airou

– El Pont neuf (antiguo molino de agua)

– El viaducto de Guibel

En los alrededores, el Logis d’Equilly y el zoo de Champrépus.

PIENSE EN LA HUELLA QUE DEJA

– Sujete a su perro con la misma fuerza que a su casco

– Deshágase de sus desperdicios con el mismo cuidado que lo haría con los mariscos

– Camine por los senderos señalizados disfrutando de su libertad

CONSEJOS PRÁCTICOS

– Recargue su botella de agua en uno de nuestros socios > gourdefriendly.green/

– Informe de un problema en los senderos con SURICATE > sentinelles.sportsdenature.fr/

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme