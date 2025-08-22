Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Le Mont-Saint-Michel Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Manche

Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Le Mont-Saint-Michel

Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Le Mont-Saint-Michel 50530 Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Manche Normandie

Durée : 120 Distance : 7000.0 Tarif :

Au départ de Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, vous longerez le littoral pour atteindre enfin Genêts, principal lieu de départ des traversées à pied de la baie vers le Mont-Saint-Michel. La baie est magnifique mais dangereuse. Pour la traverser, vous devez partir avec un Guide de la Baie disposant d’une attestation.

Starting from Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, you will follow the coast to finally reach Genêts, the main starting point for the bay crossings on foot to Mont-Saint-Michel. The bay is beautiful but dangerous. To cross it, you must leave with a certified Guide de la Baie .

Deutsch :

Von Saint-Jean-le-Thomas aus wandern Sie an der Küste entlang und erreichen schließlich Genêts, den Hauptstartpunkt für Fußüberquerungen durch die Bucht zum Mont-Saint-Michel. Die Bucht ist wunderschön, aber auch gefährlich. Um sie zu überqueren, müssen Sie mit einem Guide de la Baie losziehen, der über eine Bescheinigung verfügt.

Italiano :

Da Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, si segue la costa per raggiungere infine Genêts, il principale punto di partenza per la traversata a piedi della baia fino a Mont-Saint-Michel. La baia è bella ma pericolosa. Per attraversarlo, è necessario partire con una Guide de la Baie in possesso di un certificato.

Español :

Desde Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, seguirá el litoral para llegar finalmente a Genêts, principal punto de partida de las travesías a pie de la bahía hasta el Mont-Saint-Michel. La bahía es hermosa pero peligrosa. Para cruzarlo, hay que ir con un Guide de la Baie que tenga un certificado.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme