Les hameaux d’Aix-en-Othe Aix-Villemaur-Pâlis Aube
Les hameaux d’Aix-en-Othe Aix-Villemaur-Pâlis Aube vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Les hameaux d’Aix-en-Othe Facile
Les hameaux d’Aix-en-Othe 10160 Aix-Villemaur-Pâlis Aube Grand Est
Durée : Distance : 23700.0 Tarif :
Les hameaux d’Aix-en-Othe 5h45 environ niveau difficile. Points de vue sur Aix-en-Othe et sa région, lavoirs. A proximité: musée de la mémoire paysanne à Thuisy, collégiale de Villemaur-sur-Vanne et son jubé en bois du XVIème siècle, étang de Paisy-Cosdon, faÃ¯encerie monastique de Mesnil-Saint-Loup.
Facile
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English :
The hamlets of Aix-en-Othe approx. 5h45 difficult level. Views of Aix-en-Othe and the surrounding area, washhouses. Nearby: musée de la mémoire paysanne in Thuisy, collegiate church of Villemaur-sur-Vanne and its 16th-century wooden rood screen, Paisy-Cosdon pond, Mesnil-Saint-Loup monastic faÃ¯encerie.
Deutsch :
Die Weiler von Aix-en-Othe ca. 5:45 Stunden schwieriger Schwierigkeitsgrad. Aussichtspunkte auf Aix-en-Othe und seine Umgebung, Waschhäuser. In der Nähe: Museum des Bauerngedächtnisses in Thuisy, Stiftskirche von Villemaur-sur-Vanne mit ihrem hölzernen Lettner aus dem 16. Jahrhundert, Teich von Paisy-Cosdon, Klosterfaï¯encerie von Mesnil-Saint-Loup.
Italiano :
Le frazioni di Aix-en-Othe circa 5h45 livello difficile. Vista su Aix-en-Othe e dintorni, lavatoi. Nei dintorni: museo della memoria rurale a Thuisy, collegiata di Villemaur-sur-Vanne e paravento ligneo del XVI secolo, stagno di Paisy-Cosdon, faïencerie monastica di Mesnil-Saint-Loup.
Español :
Las aldeas de Aix-en-Othe aprox. 5h45 nivel difícil. Vistas de Aix-en-Othe y sus alrededores, lavaderos. En los alrededores: museo de la memoria rural de Thuisy, colegiata de Villemaur-sur-Vanne y su reja de madera del siglo XVI, estanque de Paisy-Cosdon, façon monástica de Mesnil-Saint-Loup.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2015-07-06 par Aube en Champagne Attractivité
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