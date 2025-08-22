Les secrets de la pierre qui sonne Rochefort-Montagne Puy-de-Dôme

Les secrets de la pierre qui sonne

Les secrets de la pierre qui sonne rue des écoles 63210 Rochefort-Montagne Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Sentier d’interprétation à vocation environnementale, ludique et pédagogique. Le sentier s’étend du bas de la butte de l’ancien château de Rochefort-Montagne jusqu’au panorama sur le village. Parcours de 1,5 km émaillé de stations thématiques d’animation.

https://www.auvergnevolcansancy.com/balade-dans-les-volcans-dauvergne-la-pierre-qui-sonne/ +33 4 73 65 89 77

Interpretation trail with an environmental, fun and educational vocation. The path extends from the bottom of the hillock of the old castle of Rochefort-Montagne to the panorama of the village. The trail is 1.5 km long and is interspersed with thematic animation stations.

Interpretationspfad mit umweltpolitischen, spielerischen und pädagogischen Zielen. Der Pfad erstreckt sich vom unteren Ende des Hügels des ehemaligen Schlosses von Rochefort-Montagne bis zum Panorama des Dorfes. 1,5 km lange Strecke, die mit thematischen Animationsstationen gespickt ist.

Percorso di interpretazione a vocazione ambientale, ricreativa ed educativa. Il sentiero si estende dalla base della collinetta dell’antico castello di Rochefort-Montagne fino al panorama del villaggio. Un percorso di 1,5 km con stazioni tematiche.

Sendero de interpretación con vocación ambiental, recreativa y educativa. El sendero se extiende desde la base de la loma del antiguo castillo de Rochefort-Montagne hasta el panorama del pueblo. Un sendero de 1,5 km con estaciones de animación temáticas.

