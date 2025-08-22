L’histoire en chemin Fréteval Loir-et-Cher

L’histoire en chemin A pieds

L’histoire en chemin 41160 Fréteval Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 390 Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :

Il s’agit d’un bel itinéraire situé en Perche Vendômois, où se mêlent espaces naturels (rivière en contre-bas du vallon, espaces boisés et bocages), monuments historiques et vestiges remarquables.

Notez que l’étang St-Lubin est aménagé et ombragé, idéal pour une pause repos ou un pique-nique.

http://www.cphv41.fr/ +33 2 54 82 35 01

English :

This is a beautiful itinerary located in the Vendômois Perche, where natural spaces (river below the valley, wooded areas and hedged farmland), historical monuments and remarkable remains mingle.

Note that the St-Lubin pond is landscaped and shaded, ideal for a rest or a picnic.

Deutsch :

Es handelt sich um eine schöne Route im Perche Vendômois, wo sich Naturräume (Fluss unterhalb des Tals, Waldgebiete und Heckenlandschaften), historische Denkmäler und bemerkenswerte Überreste vermischen.

Beachten Sie, dass der Étang St-Lubin angelegt und schattig ist, ideal für eine Erholungspause

Italiano :

Si tratta di un bellissimo itinerario situato nel Perche Vendômois, dove si combinano aree naturali (fiume sotto la valle, aree boschive e siepi), monumenti storici e resti notevoli.

Da notare che lo stagno di St-Lubin è paesaggistico e ombreggiato, ideale per una sosta o un picnic.

Español :

Se trata de un hermoso itinerario situado en el Perche Vendômois, donde se combinan espacios naturales (río bajo el valle, zonas boscosas y setos), monumentos históricos y restos notables.

Tenga en cuenta que el estanque de St-Lubin está ajardinado y sombreado, ideal para un descanso o un picnic.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-24 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire