L’OISILLIÈRE Corcoué-sur-Logne Loire-Atlantique

L’OISILLIÈRE

L’OISILLIÈRE 44650 Corcoué-sur-Logne Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Le sentier suit l’ancienne ligne du petit train Nantes/Legé, puis se glisse au plus près de l’Oisillière. Il contourne le petit bourg de la Benâte et s’en revient vers Saint-Jean par le chemin piètonnier.

http://tourisme-sudretzatlantique.fr/

English :

The path follows the old line of the small train Nantes/Legé, then slips in close to Oisillière. It goes around the small village of La Benâte and returns to Saint-Jean by the footpath.

Deutsch :

Der Weg folgt der alten Kleinbahnlinie Nantes/Legé und schleicht sich dann so nah wie möglich an L’Oisillière heran. Er umrundet die kleine Ortschaft La Benâte und führt über den Chemin piètonnier zurück nach Saint-Jean.

Italiano :

Il sentiero segue la vecchia linea del trenino Nantes/Legé, per poi infilarsi vicino all’Oisillière. Si costeggia il piccolo villaggio di La Benâte e si ritorna a Saint-Jean lungo il sentiero.

Español :

El camino sigue la antigua línea del pequeño tren de Nantes/Legé, y luego se desliza cerca de la Oisillière. Bordea el pequeño pueblo de La Benâte y vuelve a Saint-Jean por el sendero.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire