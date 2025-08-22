Micro aventure à Chiroubles Chiroubles Rhône

Micro aventure à Chiroubles

Micro aventure à Chiroubles La Terrasse de Chiroubles 69115 Chiroubles Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Les micro-aventures du Géoparc Beaujolais vous guident au cœur de grands espaces et à la rencontre de producteurs locaux. Le sentier panoramique des 10 crus permet de comprendre les paysages alentours grâce aux belvédères de lecture de paysage.

English : Micro-adventure voyage to the centre of the forgotten mountains

The Chiroubles Terraces are perched up above the vineyards, for an outstanding natural viewpoint over the Crus du Beaujolais vineyards. At this site, you can witness a major event in the local geological history: the formation of the Hercynian orogenic belt. This chain of mountains was formed by the collision of two ancient continents, and covered a good part of Europe, between 400 and 300 million years before our time. Back then, the Beaujolais region just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Deutsch :

Die Mikroabenteuer des Geoparks Beaujolais führen Sie durch weite Landschaften und zu den lokalen Erzeugern. Der Panoramaweg der 10 Crus ermöglicht es Ihnen, die umliegenden Landschaften dank der Aussichtspunkte zum Lesen der Landschaft zu verstehen.

Italiano :

Le microavventure del Beaujolais Geopark vi guidano nel cuore della natura e nell’incontro con i produttori locali. Il sentiero panoramico dei 10 crus permette di comprendere i paesaggi circostanti grazie ai punti di osservazione per la lettura del paesaggio.

Español :

Las microaventuras del Geoparque del Beaujolais le guiarán por el corazón de la naturaleza y al encuentro de los productores locales. El sendero panorámico de los 10 crus permite comprender los paisajes circundantes gracias a los miradores de lectura del paisaje.

