Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT Grande-Rivière Château Jura

vendredi 1 août 2025.

Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT Le Moulin Chappez 39150 Grande-Rivière Château Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Accompagnateur en montagne, guide moniteur VTT (diplômé). Haut-Jurassien Je saurai vous faire découvrir les secrets et l’authenticité de ce territoire

http://www.vtt.olivierfaivre.fr/ +33 6 85 69 89 90

English : Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT

Mountain leader, mountain bike guide and instructor (certified). I will make you discover the secrets and the authenticity of this territory

Deutsch : Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT

Bergbegleiter, Führer und Mountainbike-Lehrer (diplomiert). Haut-Jurassien Ich werde Ihnen die Geheimnisse und die Authentizität dieser Gegend näher bringen

Italiano :

Accompagnatore di montagna, guida e istruttore di mountain bike (qualificato). Vi aiuterò a scoprire i segreti e l’autenticità di questo territorio

Español :

Guía de montaña, guía e instructor de bicicleta de montaña (titulado). Te ayudaré a descubrir los secretos y la autenticidad de este territorio

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-25 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data