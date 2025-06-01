Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT Grande-Rivière Château Jura
Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT
Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT Le Moulin Chappez 39150 Grande-Rivière Château Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Accompagnateur en montagne, guide moniteur VTT (diplômé). Haut-Jurassien Je saurai vous faire découvrir les secrets et l’authenticité de ce territoire
http://www.vtt.olivierfaivre.fr/ +33 6 85 69 89 90
English : Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT
Mountain leader, mountain bike guide and instructor (certified). I will make you discover the secrets and the authenticity of this territory
Deutsch : Olivier Faivre Randos Haut-Jura VTT
Bergbegleiter, Führer und Mountainbike-Lehrer (diplomiert). Haut-Jurassien Ich werde Ihnen die Geheimnisse und die Authentizität dieser Gegend näher bringen
Italiano :
Accompagnatore di montagna, guida e istruttore di mountain bike (qualificato). Vi aiuterò a scoprire i segreti e l’autenticità di questo territorio
Español :
Guía de montaña, guía e instructor de bicicleta de montaña (titulado). Te ayudaré a descubrir los secretos y la autenticidad de este territorio
