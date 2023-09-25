Parcours A Marina Porto-Vecchio Corse-du-Sud

Parcours A Marina Porto-Vecchio Corse-du-Sud vendredi 1 août 2025.

Parcours A Marina

Parcours A Marina Quai Syracuse 20137 Porto-Vecchio Corse-du-Sud Corse

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Cette balade au fil de l’eau, emprunte les quais depuis le port de plaisance jusqu’au port de commerce et vous mène jusqu’à l’embouchure du Stabiacciu. Pour démarrer, rendez-vous à la gare routière.

https://www.portovecchio-tourisme.corsica/ +33 4 95 70 09 58

English : Route A Marina

This walk along the water starts at the commercial port, runs along the quays and the marina and leads you to the bus station. To start, go to the end of the Syracuse quay, just before the entrance to the commercial port.

Deutsch :

Dieser Spaziergang entlang des Wassers führt Sie über die Kais vom Jachthafen bis zum Handelshafen und bis zur Mündung des Stabiacciu. Um zu starten, begeben Sie sich zum Busbahnhof.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata lungo l’acqua collega il porto commerciale al porto turistico e conduce alla stazione degli autobus. Per iniziare, recatevi alla fine della banchina di Siracusa, poco prima dell’ingresso del porto commerciale. Di fronte c’è un piccolo parcheggio.

Español :

Este paseo por el agua sigue los muelles desde el puerto deportivo hasta el puerto comercial, y le lleva hasta la desembocadura del Stabiacciu. Para empezar, diríjase a la estación de autobuses.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme