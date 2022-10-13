Parcours dans la Collégiale Saint-Victor et Sainte Couronne Ennezat Puy-de-Dôme

Vous verrez là un très bel exemple de juxtaposition des styles roman et gothique. Témoin des premières transformations datant du XIIIème siècle, le chevet gothique a remplacé le chevet roman.

English : Church Saint Victor & Sainte Couronne route

You will see there a very beautiful example of the juxtaposition of the Romanesque and Gothic styles. Witness the first transformations dating from the 13th century, the Gothic chevet replaced the Romanesque one.

Deutsch : Wege in Collégiale Saint-Victor et Sainte-Couronne

Sie sehen hier ein sehr schönes Beispiel für das Nebeneinander von romanischem und gotischem Stil. Als Zeuge der ersten Umbauten aus dem 13. Jahrhundert ersetzte der gotische Kopfteil den romanischen Kopfteil.

Italiano :

Vedrete un ottimo esempio di giustapposizione di stili romanici e gotici. Il chevet gotico ha sostituito quello romanico ed è testimone delle prime trasformazioni avvenute nel XIII secolo.

Español :

Verá un muy buen ejemplo de la yuxtaposición de los estilos románico y gótico. La cabecera gótica sustituyó a la románica y es testigo de las primeras transformaciones en el siglo XIII.

