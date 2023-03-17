Parcours n°7 Le chemin de Saint-Clément Cabariot Charente-Maritime

Parcours n°7 Le chemin de Saint-Clément Cabariot Charente-Maritime vendredi 1 août 2025.

Parcours n°7 Le chemin de Saint-Clément

Parcours n°7 Le chemin de Saint-Clément parking de l’étang 17430 Cabariot Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Formant au temps de l’Arsenal l’arrière pays de Rochefort, ce territoire approvisionnait la ville Royale en vivres et en eau potable. Une tradition de maraîchage et d’élevage a façonné ces paysages.

https://tinyurl.com/5bckew3f +33 5 46 99 08 60

English : Route 7: The path of Saint-Clément

At the time of the Arsenal, this territory formed the hinterland of Rochefort, supplying the royal city with food and drinking water. A tradition of market gardening and livestock farming has shaped these landscapes.

Deutsch : Route Nr. 7: Der Weg nach Saint-Clément

Zu Zeiten des Arsenals bildete dieses Gebiet das Hinterland von Rochefort und versorgte die königliche Stadt mit Lebensmitteln und Trinkwasser. Eine Tradition des Gemüseanbaus und der Viehzucht hat diese Landschaften geformt.

Italiano :

All’epoca dell’Arsenale, questa zona costituiva il retroterra di Rochefort, rifornendo la città reale di cibo e acqua potabile. Una tradizione di orticoltura e allevamento ha plasmato questi paesaggi.

Español :

En la época del Arsenal, esta zona formaba el hinterland de Rochefort, abasteciendo a la ciudad real de alimentos y agua potable. Una tradición de horticultura y ganadería ha dado forma a estos paisajes.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-03-17 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme