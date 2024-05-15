Parcours photographique Clément Sans Saurat Ariège

Parcours photographique Clément Sans

Parcours photographique Clément Sans 196, rue Albert Sans 09400 Saurat Ariège Occitanie

Un parcours photographique a été crée dans le village, pour le centenaire de la disparition de Clément SANS (1834 1911) célèbre peintre.

+33 5 61 01 33 47

English : Photographic journey Clément Sans

A photographic trail was created in the village to mark the centenary of the death of Clément SANS (1834 1911), the famous painter.

Deutsch :

Anlässlich des 100. Todestages von Clément SANS (1834 ? 1911), einem berühmten Maler, wurde ein fotografischer Rundgang durch das Dorf erstellt.

Italiano :

In occasione del centenario della morte del famoso pittore Clément SANS (1834 1911), nel villaggio è stato creato un percorso fotografico.

Español : Viaje fotográfico Clément Sans

Con motivo del centenario de la muerte del célebre pintor Clément SANS (1834-1911), se ha creado un recorrido fotográfico en el pueblo.

