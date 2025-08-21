Patrimoine en Pays Cassin Montebourg Manche

Patrimoine en Pays Cassin

Patrimoine en Pays Cassin 50310 Montebourg Manche Normandie

Durée : 300 Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :

Partez à la découverte du bocage et du patrimoine religieux des environs de Montebourg, sur les traces des pèlerins du Moyen Age en route vers le Mont Saint Michel et Saint Jacques de Compostelle.

English : Patrimoine en Pays Cassin

Discover the bocage and the religious heritage of the Montebourg area, following in the footsteps of the medieval pilgrims on their way to Mont Saint Michel and Saint Jacques de Compostelle.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie die Heckenlandschaft und das religiöse Erbe der Umgebung von Montebourg auf den Spuren der mittelalterlichen Pilger, die auf dem Weg zum Mont Saint Michel und nach Santiago de Compostela waren.

Italiano :

Scoprite il bocage e il patrimonio religioso della zona di Montebourg, seguendo le orme dei pellegrini medievali diretti a Mont Saint Michel e Saint Jacques de Compostelle.

Español :

Descubra el bocage y el patrimonio religioso de la zona de Montebourg, siguiendo las huellas de los peregrinos medievales en su camino hacia el Mont Saint Michel y Saint Jacques de Compostelle.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme