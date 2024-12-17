Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta Urrugne Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta Urrugne Pyrénées-Atlantiques vendredi 1 août 2025.

Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta Vélo de route Facile

Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta Rue Bernard de Coral 64122 Urrugne Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 2000.0 Tarif :

Piste cyclable longeant la RD810, permettant de relier le centre du village d’Urrugne au centre commercial Leclerc et passant par le château d’Urtubie.

Facile

English : Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta

Cycle path along the RD810, linking the centre of the village of Urrugne to the Leclerc shopping centre and passing by the Urtubie castle.

Deutsch : Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta

Fahrradweg entlang der RD810, der das Dorfzentrum von Urrugne mit dem Einkaufszentrum Leclerc verbindet und am Schloss von Urtubie vorbeiführt.

Italiano :

Pista ciclabile lungo la RD810, che collega il centro del villaggio di Urrugne al centro commerciale Leclerc e passa accanto al castello di Urtubie.

Español : Piste cyclable Bourg-Camieta

Carril bici por la RD810, que une el centro del pueblo de Urrugne con el centro comercial Leclerc y pasa por el castillo de Urtubie.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-17 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine