Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux Allier

Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux

Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux Place de la mairie 03340 Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

A proximité des bois et des étangs, la commune regorge d’un patrimoine architectural très riche pas moins de 5 châteaux, des pigeonniers, un lavoir, un superbe portail…

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English :

Close to woods and ponds, the commune boasts a rich architectural heritage: no fewer than 5 castles, pigeon lofts, a washhouse, a superb gateway…

Deutsch :

Die Gemeinde liegt in der Nähe von Wäldern und Teichen und verfügt über ein reiches architektonisches Erbe: nicht weniger als 5 Schlösser, Taubenschläge, ein Waschhaus, ein wunderschönes Portal…

Italiano :

Vicino a boschi e stagni, il comune vanta un ricco patrimonio architettonico, con ben 5 châteaux, piccionaie, un lavatoio e una superba porta d’ingresso…

Español :

Cerca de bosques y estanques, el municipio cuenta con un rico patrimonio arquitectónico, con no menos de 5 castillos, palomares, un lavadero y una magnífica puerta…

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-03 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme