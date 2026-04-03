Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux Allier
Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux
Randonnée Saint Gérand de Vaux Place de la mairie 03340 Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
A proximité des bois et des étangs, la commune regorge d’un patrimoine architectural très riche pas moins de 5 châteaux, des pigeonniers, un lavoir, un superbe portail…
https://www.tourisme.label-destination.com/ +33 4 70 34 61 31
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English :
Close to woods and ponds, the commune boasts a rich architectural heritage: no fewer than 5 castles, pigeon lofts, a washhouse, a superb gateway…
Deutsch :
Die Gemeinde liegt in der Nähe von Wäldern und Teichen und verfügt über ein reiches architektonisches Erbe: nicht weniger als 5 Schlösser, Taubenschläge, ein Waschhaus, ein wunderschönes Portal…
Italiano :
Vicino a boschi e stagni, il comune vanta un ricco patrimonio architettonico, con ben 5 châteaux, piccionaie, un lavatoio e una superba porta d’ingresso…
Español :
Cerca de bosques y estanques, el municipio cuenta con un rico patrimonio arquitectónico, con no menos de 5 castillos, palomares, un lavadero y una magnífica puerta…
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-03 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme
À voir aussi à Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux (Allier)
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