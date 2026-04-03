Reserve Naturelle Régionale ornithologique Cambounet sur le Sor Saïx Tarn

Reserve Naturelle Régionale ornithologique Cambounet sur le Sor

Reserve Naturelle Régionale ornithologique Cambounet sur le Sor Espace les Etangs 81710 Saïx Tarn Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Promenade et découverte en toute liberté des oiseaux à partir de 4 observatoires. Ouvert toute l’année en accès libre. Programme de visites guidées organisées par la LPO du Tarn en été. 1 observatoire accessible aux personnes à mobilité réduite.

http://tarn.lpo.fr/

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Regional Bird Reserve in Cambounet sur le Sor

Stroll freely and discover the local wild birds from the 4 observatories.

Opened all year round, free access.

Guided tours are organized by the LPO (League for the Protection of Birds) during summer.

One of the observatories is accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Deutsch :

Spaziergang und Entdeckung von Vögeln in völliger Freiheit von 4 Observatorien aus. Das ganze Jahr über frei zugänglich. Programm mit geführten Besichtigungen, die im Sommer vom LPO du Tarn organisiert werden. 1 Observatorium für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität zugänglich.

Italiano :

Passeggiate e scoprite gli uccelli in piena libertà da 4 osservatori. Aperto tutto l’anno con accesso gratuito. Programma di visite guidate organizzate dal LPO du Tarn in estate. 1 osservatorio accessibile alle persone a mobilità ridotta.

Español :

Pasee y descubra las aves en total libertad desde 4 observatorios. Abierto todo el año con acceso gratuito. Programa de visitas guiadas organizadas por la LPO du Tarn en verano. 1 observatorio accesible para personas con movilidad reducida.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-01-15 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme