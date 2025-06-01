Sentier panorama sur la Dronne Saint-Quentin-de-Chalais Charente

Sentier panorama sur la Dronne Place de l’église 16210 Saint-Quentin-de-Chalais Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Découvrez le village de Saint-Quentin de Chalais et partez à l’assaut de la campagne vallonnée et verdoyante !

https://www.sudcharentetourisme.fr/ +33 5 45 98 57 18

English : Sentier panorama sur la Dronne

The “Panorama sur la Dronne” trail is a 12 km hike starting from the village of Saint-Quentin de Chalais.

The hilly country lanes will take you to the banks of the Dronne river, which you will skirt before returning to the village.

Deutsch : Sentier panorama sur la Dronne

Entdecken Sie das Dorf Saint-Quentin de Chalais und erobern Sie die hügelige, grüne Landschaft!

Italiano :

Scoprite il villaggio di Saint-Quentin de Chalais e partite alla scoperta della campagna verdeggiante!

Español : Sentier panorama sur la Dronne

Descubra el pueblo de Saint-Quentin de Chalais y salga a explorar la verde campiña

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-25 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme