Sentier pastoral des Aymes Saint-Clair Tarn-et-Garonne

Sentier pastoral des Aymes Aymès 82400 Saint-Clair Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Au départ du charmant hameau de pierre des Aymès, ce circuit vous fera découvrir sources, lavoirs et abris sous roches. La chapelle de Colonges abrite une colonie d’oiseaux (choucas, étourneaux, sansonnets et bergeronnettes grises).

English : Sentier pastoral des Aymes

Departing from the charming stone hamlet of Aymès, this circuit will allow you to discover springs, washhouses and rock shelters. The Colonges chapel is home to a colony of birds (jackdaws, starlings and gray wagtails).

Deutsch : Sentier pastoral des Aymes

Ausgehend von dem charmanten Weiler Les Aymès aus Stein führt Sie dieser Rundweg zu Quellen, Waschplätzen und Unterständen unter Felsen. Die Kapelle von Colonges beherbergt eine Vogelkolonie (Dohlen, Stare, Stelzen und Bachstelzen).

Italiano :

Partendo dall’incantevole borgo in pietra di Les Aymès, questo sentiero tocca sorgenti, lavatoi e rifugi rocciosi. La cappella di Colonges ospita una colonia di uccelli (taccole, storni, allodole e cutrettole).

Español : Sentier pastoral des Aymes

Partiendo de la encantadora aldea de piedra de Les Aymès, este sendero pasa por fuentes, lavaderos y abrigos rocosos. La capilla de Colonges alberga una colonia de aves (grajillas, estorninos, pinzones y lavanderas boyeras).

