Sentier Pédestre thématique des ruines géologiques du Vieux Pellafol Pellafol Isère

Sentier Pédestre thématique des ruines géologiques du Vieux Pellafol

Sentier Pédestre thématique des ruines géologiques du Vieux Pellafol Chemin Les Payas 38970 Pellafol Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Une promenade géologique à la découverte des phénomènes érosifs qui creusent la montagne et créent les demoiselles coiffées.

https://www.matheysine-tourisme.com/ +33 4 76 81 05 71

English : The Geological remains of the old Pellafol

This path to the discovery of Land Restauration in Mountain Areas (RMT, Restauration des Terrains en Montagne ) draws you into the world of rocks, erosion digging into the cliffs and giving birth to fairy chimneys, protection and reforestation efforts implemented to limit these phenomena. It also offers panoramic views over the Lake of Sautet. From the hamlet of Payas , follow Monestier d’Ambel until the Oratory, then follow Vieux Pellafol . From there, follow the discovery path via Marché Vieux, Ruines des Chanaux, Le Cros du Chaix . Proceed towards La Croix des Chanaux, Les Chanaux, Les Casses, Les Serres to eventually return to Payas .

Altitude climb + 140 m

Loop 2h00

Start Pellafol (Les Payas)

Difficulty easy Map Top 25 IGN 3337OT Dévoluy Trail map Pays de Corps

Deutsch :

Ein geologischer Spaziergang zur Entdeckung der erosiven Phänomene, die sich in den Berg graben und die Demoiselles coiffées erschaffen.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata geologica alla scoperta dei fenomeni erosivi che hanno scavato la montagna e creato le castagnole.

Español :

Un paseo geológico para descubrir los fenómenos erosivos que esculpen la montaña y crean los caballitos del diablo coronados.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-21 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme