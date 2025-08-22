Sentier RandoCroquis du Grand-Ferrand Tréminis Isère

Sentier RandoCroquis du Grand-Ferrand

Sentier RandoCroquis du Grand-Ferrand 38710 Tréminis Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Ce sentier Randocroquis est accessible à tous, du dessinateur débutant au croqueur confirmé. Au fil des 10 stations, grâce aux conseils du Randocroqueur, vous apprendrez à réaliser vos propres dessins sur le thème de la montagne et du patrimoine local.

http://www.trieves-vercors.fr/ +33 4 82 62 63 50

English : Sentier RandoCroquis du Grand-Ferrand

This Randocroquis trail is accessible to everyone, from beginners to experienced sketchers. At each of the 10 stations, with the help of the Randocroqueur, you’ll learn how to create your own drawings on the theme of the mountains and local heritage.

Deutsch : Sentier RandoCroquis du Grand-Ferrand

Dieser Randocroquis-Pfad ist für alle geeignet, vom Anfängerzeichner bis zum erfahrenen Skizzierer . An 10 Stationen lernen Sie dank der Tipps des Randocroquis, wie Sie Ihre eigenen Zeichnungen zum Thema Berge und lokales Kulturerbe anfertigen können.

Italiano :

Questo sentiero di Randocroquis è accessibile a tutti, dai principianti ai disegnatori esperti. Grazie ai consigli del Randocroqueur, imparerete a realizzare i vostri disegni sul tema della montagna e del patrimonio locale.

Español : Sentier RandoCroquis du Grand-Ferrand

Este sendero de Randocroquis es accesible para todos, desde los principiantes hasta los dibujantes experimentados. Gracias a los consejos del Randocroqueur, aprenderás a realizar tus propios dibujos sobre el tema de la montaña y el patrimonio local.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2019-06-14 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme