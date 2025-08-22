Un théatre de verdure Velles Indre
Un théatre de verdure Velles Indre vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Un théatre de verdure A pieds
Un théatre de verdure Place de l’Eglise 36330 Velles Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Durée : 150 Distance : 10200.0 Tarif :
Autour de la Bouzanne, entre histoire et nature, peut être apercevrez vous une loutre !
https://www.cirkwi.com/fr/circuit/289493-un-theatre-de-verdure +33 2 54 47 43 69
English :
Around the Bouzanne, between history and nature, you may see an otter!
Deutsch :
Rund um den Fluss Bouzanne, zwischen Geschichte und Natur, sehen Sie vielleicht einen Fischotter!
Italiano :
Intorno alla Bouzanne, tra storia e natura, potreste vedere una lontra!
Español :
Alrededor del Bouzanne, entre la historia y la naturaleza, ¡puede ver una nutria!
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire