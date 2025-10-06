Rando VTT Velles
Rando VTT Velles dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Rando VTT
Velles Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 08:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
La Velloise, randonnée VTT avec 4 parcours allant de 23 à 65 km. Inscription dès 8h au stade de Velles.
Velles 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 82 68 70 89
English :
Randonnée VTT La Velloise, 4 routes from 25 to 69 kms.
Meet at Velles stadium from 7.45am for registration.
German :
Mountainbike-Wanderung La Velloise, 4 Strecken von 25 bis 69 km.
Treffpunkt im Stadion von Velles ab 7:45 Uhr für die Einschreibungen.
Italiano :
Giro di La Velloise in mountain bike, 4 percorsi da 25 a 69 km.
Appuntamento allo stadio di Velles dalle 7.45 per l’iscrizione.
Espanol :
La Velloise BTT, 4 recorridos de 25 a 69 kms.
Cita en el estadio de Velles a partir de las 7h45 para la inscripción.
L’événement Rando VTT Velles a été mis à jour le 2025-11-01 par OT Vallée de la Creuse