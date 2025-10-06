Rando VTT Velles

Rando VTT

Début : 2026-06-14 08:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14

2026-06-14

La Velloise, randonnée VTT avec 4 parcours allant de 23 à 65 km. Inscription dès 8h au stade de Velles.

Velles 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 82 68 70 89

English :

Randonnée VTT La Velloise, 4 routes from 25 to 69 kms.

Meet at Velles stadium from 7.45am for registration.

German :

Mountainbike-Wanderung La Velloise, 4 Strecken von 25 bis 69 km.

Treffpunkt im Stadion von Velles ab 7:45 Uhr für die Einschreibungen.

Italiano :

Giro di La Velloise in mountain bike, 4 percorsi da 25 a 69 km.

Appuntamento allo stadio di Velles dalle 7.45 per l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

La Velloise BTT, 4 recorridos de 25 a 69 kms.

Cita en el estadio de Velles a partir de las 7h45 para la inscripción.

